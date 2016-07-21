July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%
* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax
rate of approximately 38.6%
* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 11.6%, a
decrease from 27.7%
* Qtrly "comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a
result of a decrease in number of transactions in our
restaurants"
* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110
basis points as compared to q2 of 2015
* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant
openings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)