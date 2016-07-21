July 21 Schlumberger NV :
* Qtrly asset impairment, workforce reduction, and merger
and integration charges totaled $1.79 per share
* Qtrly quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share approved
* Schlumberger decided to further reduce its headcount
* In Q2 market conditions worsened further in most parts of
global operations
* Also recognized $335 million in merger and integration
charges relating to Cameron acquisition in q2
* Qtrly North America pro forma revenue decreased 20%
sequentially as a result of Canadian spring break-up, us land
rig count decline of 25%
* "heading more rapidly towards an increasing negative gap
between global supply and demand for oil"
* As oil prices nearly doubled from lows of jan 2016, to
renegotiate contracts with limited promise of longer-term
financial viability
* Capex (excluding multiclient and spm investments) is
expected to be $2.2 billion for 2016
* Announces Second-Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.56
* Q2 revenue $7.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.13 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly pretax operating margin of 10.4% percent versus 19
percent last year
* Schlumberger recorded a $646 million pretax charge during
q2 associated with these headcount reductions
* Non-Cash $1.9 billion impairment charge for fixed assets,
inventory, and multiclient seismic data in quarter
* "in spite of continuing headwinds we now appear to have
reached bottom of cycle"
* Made significant adjustment to our cost and resource base,
including release of more than 16,000 employees during first
half of 2016
* Second-Quarter revenue increased 10% sequentially,
reflecting a full quarter of activity from acquired Cameron
businesses
* In q2 market conditions worsened further in most parts of
co's global operations
* As a result of weakness in activity that will persist
through 2016, made another significant adjustment to cost and
resource base
* As oil prices have nearly doubled from lows of jan 2016,
shifting focus to recover temporary pricing concessions that
have been made
