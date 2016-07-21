July 21 Associated Banc-corp :
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest income of $177
million, up $5 million, or 3% from q1
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly provision for credit losses
was $14 million in q2, down $6 million from prior quarter
* Associated Banc-Corp reports second quarter earnings of
$0.31 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $67 million
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 2.81%
was stable from q1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)