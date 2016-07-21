July 21 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue c$977.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing
operations
* "Transforce's second-quarter results reflect difficult
market conditions in North American freight market and a weak
Canadian economy"
* "North American freight market is not expected to improve
significantly, as manufacturing activity is subdued on both
sides of border"
