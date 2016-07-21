July 21 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
:
* Authorized a substantial issuer bid to purchase for
cancellation up to 2,325,581 class a shares
* Orderly wind-up plan was approved by a special resolution
of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders
* Company will temporarily suspend its current normal course
issuer bid that expires on may 18, 2017
* Announces Substantial Issuer Bid And Provides Update
Regarding Orderly Wind-Up plan
* Over next 90 days co expects to receive $6.3 million in
refinancing of existing mortgages by other private funds managed
by manager
* In addition, over next 90 days, co also expects to receive
repayment of up to $3.3 million principal amount of mortgages
