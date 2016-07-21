July 21 Southwestern Energy Co :

* Net production totaled 225 BCFE in Q2 of 2016, down less than anticipated from 245 BCFE in Q2 of 2015

* Reinitiated drilling with first rig this week in northeast appalachia; intends to increase company-wide rig count to 5 by Q3 end

* NGL and oil production guidance for 2016 is raised to 865 to 875 BCFE, an increase of about 5% over previous 2016 guidance

* Southwestern Energy announces second quarter 2016 results, improved guidance, outcomes of financial strengthening efforts and resumption of drilling and completion activity

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising total year production guidance range by 45 BCFE or 5% (using midpoints) to 865 BCFE to 875 BCFE

* "Plans to make incremental capital investments of up to $500 million from its July equity offering"

* Restructuring charges associated with workforce reduction, which were $11 million for e&p segment in Q2 of 2016

* Sees Q3 total production 206 - 211 BCFE

* Sees Q4 total production 197-202 BCFE

* Qtrly operating revenues $522 million versus $764 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)