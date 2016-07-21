July 21 Silicon Motion Technology Corp
:
* Sees fy gross margin (non-GAAP) to be in 47.5% to 49.5%
range
* Silicon motion announces results for the period ended June
30, 2016
* Q2 sales $140.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 5 percent
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads (non-gaap) of $0.86
* Sees fy revenue to increase 44% to 46% as compared to
full-year 2015
* Q3 revenue view $130.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $506.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 46% to 48% range
* For q3 of 2016, management expects gross margin (non-gaap)
to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range
