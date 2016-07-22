July 22 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk network holdings, inc. Announces pricing of $460 million of convertible notes due 2022

* Granted initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $40 million principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)