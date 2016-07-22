July 22 Husky Energy Inc

* Average upstream production in quarter was about 316,000 boe/day

* Husky energy inc qtrly loss per share c$0.20

* Upstream operating costs during quarter were $13.90 ($10.79 us) per barrel compared to $15.72 ($12.78 us) per barrel a year ago

* Husky energy announces 2016 second quarter results