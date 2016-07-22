July 22 Connectone Bancorp Inc

* Connectone Bancorp, Inc. reports record net income for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $33.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.5 percent, from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly loan portfolio net growth was slightly below recent levels;continue to expect mid- to high-teens loan growth for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)