July 22 Watsco Inc
* Watsco reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.82
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "Sales and profits in June were insufficient to offset
softer business conditions during early part of quarter"
* Has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net
income in 2016
* To increase Watsco's annual dividend by 24% to $4.20 per
share beginning with our october quarterly payment
* Qtrly 1% sales decline to $1.21 bln (flat on a same-store
basis)
* Q2 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
