July 22 Watsco Inc

* Watsco reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Sales and profits in June were insufficient to offset softer business conditions during early part of quarter"

* Has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net income in 2016

* To increase Watsco's annual dividend by 24% to $4.20 per share beginning with our october quarterly payment

* Qtrly 1% sales decline to $1.21 bln (flat on a same-store basis)

* Q2 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S