July 22 OFG Bancorp

* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q16 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin (NIM) remained relatively level, at 4.65% compared to 4.67% in 1Q16

* OFG Bancorp says Q2 common equity tier 1 capital ratio (using Basel III methodology) increased to 12.64% from 12.33%

* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease losses increased $0.7 million to $14.4 million

* OFG Bancorp says total Puerto Rico government related exposure continued to decline

* PREPA continued to make progress toward final implementation of its restructuring support agreement by end of 2016

* OFG Bancorp says Q2 tangible book value per common share increased to $14.96 from $14.68 in 1Q16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S