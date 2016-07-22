July 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group reports second quarter profit
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.81
* Q2 earnings per share $1.68
* Q2 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.32
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 revenue hurt by competitive capacity growth,
continued global macroeconomic softness and foreign currency
weakness
* Q2 2016 pre-tax profit of $1.5 bln, or $1.6 bln excluding
special charges
* Qtrly consolidated Passenger Revenue Per ASM (prasm) was
12.71 cents, down 6.3 percent versus Q2 of 2015
* Q2 mainline CASM was 11.32 cents, down 4.6 percent on a
1.2 percent increase in mainline ASMS versus Q2 2015
* Company also declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be
paid on August 19, 2016
* In Q2, company recognized $101 million in net special
charges before effect of income taxes
* Expects to take delivery of A350 aircraft from airbus from
2018 through 2022, with an average deferral of 26 months
* Agreement with Airbus to defer delivery of 22 A350 XWB
aircraft will reduce 2017 and 2018 capital expenditures
