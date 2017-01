July 22 Visionchina Media Inc :

* Provides update on proposed sale of Co's subway mobile TV advertising business to Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd

* Ledman advised Co that it had submitted to China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), an application for suspension of transaction

* Ledman cited uncertainties surrounding government policies pertaining to foreign-listed Chinese Cos relisting in China's domestic stock market