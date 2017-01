July 22 Rice Midstream Partners LP :

* Rice Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution

* New distribution is an increase of $0.0135 per unit, or 6% above Q1 2016 distribution.

* Rice Midstream Partners LP says board of directors of its general partner has approved a cash distribution of $0.2235 per unit for Q2 2016