July 22 Harborone Bancorp Inc says:

* HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* HarborOne Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income was $14.7 million for quarter ended June 30, up $766,000 or 5.5% from $13.9 million for quarter ended March 31

* Qtrly net loss of $681,000 versus net income of $1.2 million last year