July 22 Chicopee Bancorp Inc :

* Chicopee Bancorp Inc reports second quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Net interest income increased 4.9%, from $5.3 million for 3 months ended june 30, 2015 to $5.5 million for three months ended june 30, 2016