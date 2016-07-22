July 22 Holly Energy Partners Lp :

* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.585 per unit from $0.575 per unit

* Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution; 47th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution; 47th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.585 per unit for Q2 of 2016, a 7.3% increase compared to $0.545 per unit in Q2