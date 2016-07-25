July 25 Danaher Corp
* Both Q3 and full year 2016 guidance treat fortive as a
discontinued operation for full year 2016.
* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted diluted net earnings per share
from continuing operations is expected to be $3.53 to $3.60
* Danaher reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.79 to $2.86 from
continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25 from
continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.94 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.53 to
$3.60 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.80 to
$0.84 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $5.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.76 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $19.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
