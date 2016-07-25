July 25 Rockwell Collins Inc
* FY 2016 revenue view $5.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rockwell Collins reports third quarter fiscal 2016
earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $1.63 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.50 to $5.55
* Company narrowed ranges for its financial outlook for
fiscal year 2016
* Sees 2016 total sales are now expected to be about $5.3
billion
* Lower-Than-Expected business aircraft OEM production rates
impacted commercial systems revenue outlook
* Lower-Than-Expected air transport aftermarket service
support sales also impacted commercial systems revenue outlook
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures about $200 million
