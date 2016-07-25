UPDATE 1-SEB proposes higher dividend as Q4 profit beats forecast
* Higher customer demand for risk management helped results (Adds details, background)
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Lazard hires christopher mulshine as a managing director in private capital advisory
* Lazard ltd says mulshine joins from credit suisse securities, where was head of capital services in americas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Higher customer demand for risk management helped results (Adds details, background)
Feb 1 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.60 12.23 Net 4.68 3.55 Div 2,855 yen 2,7
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment