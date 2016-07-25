July 25 Opus Bank :
* Announced that its board of directors approved increasing
its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.20 per share
* Assets under custody increased to $12.0 billion as of June
30, 2016 compared to $10.7 billion as of close of acquisition on
April 13, 2016
* Opus Bank announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Opus bank says net interest income increased 6% to $62.5
million for Q2 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)