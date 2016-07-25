UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 25 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon to acquire Yahoo's operating business
* Deal valued at approximately $4.83 billion
* Until closing, Yahoo will continue to operate independently
* Yahoo intends to return substantially all of its net cash to shareholders
* Verizon will generally issue cash-settled Verizon RSUs for Yahoo RSUs that are outstanding at close
* Sale does not include Yahoo's cash, Alibaba shares, Yahoo Japan shares, Yahoo's convertible notes, certain minority investments, non-core patents
* Yahoo's Alibaba, Yahoo Japan stakes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo which will change its name and become a publicly traded investment co
* AOL's Tim Armstrong says "combining Verizon, AOL and Yahoo will create a new powerful competitive rival in mobile media"
* Yahoo will be integrated with AOL under Marni Walden, EVP and President of product innovation and new businesses organization at Verizon
* Deal expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Yahoo's cash, shares in Alibaba, shares in Yahoo Japan, Yahoo's convertible notes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo
* Yahoo will provide additional information about investment company at a future date
Combined, AOL and Yahoo will have more than 25 brands in its portfolio
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract

* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions