July 25 Sprint Corp :

* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 operating income of $1 billion to $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion to $10 billion

* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of approximately $3 billion

* Sprint qtrly total retail prepaid churn of 5.55 percent versus 5.08 percent

* Qtrly sprint platform total net additions 377,000 versus 310,000 net additions

* Qtrly sprint platform postpaid ARPU $51.54 versus $55.48

* Total sprint platform end of period connections at Q1-end 59.4 million versus 58.8 million at Q4-end

* Sprint reports highest first quarter postpaid phone net additions in nine years, lowest ever postpaid phone churn, and postpaid net port positive against all three national carriers with first quarter of fiscal year 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $8.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.98 billion

* Company continues to pursue additional financing initiatives

* Sprint qtrly total retail postpaid churn of 1.56 percent versus 1.56 percent

* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow around break-even

* To pursue additional financing initiatives including additional handset receivables financing transactions, securitization involving spectrum assets

* Qtrly sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.34 versus $27.81

* Qtrly sprint platform prepaid net losses of 331,000 versus 366,000 net losses

* Remains on track to achieve its goal of reduction of $2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)