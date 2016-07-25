BRIEF-Nidec buys drive-motor and power generator business from Emerson Electric Co
* Says it completed acquisition of drive-motor and power generator business from the U.S.-based firm Emerson Electric Co
July 25 Kimberly-Clark Corp
* Clark announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.56
* Q2 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.56 billion
* Clark corp says Q2 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 1 percent
* Clark Corp says Q2 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion were essentially even with prior year
* Clark Corp - "Confirming our bottom-line earnings guidance for 2016"
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clark Corp - organic sales growth is anticipated to be at low end of previously assumed range of 3 to 5 percent for full-year
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.15
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15
* Clark - restructuring expected to complete by 2016 end, total costs anticipated to be toward high end of range of $130 to $160 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed acquisition of drive-motor and power generator business from the U.S.-based firm Emerson Electric Co
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in its Power and Gas division.
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Delivering his fourth budget address to parliament, Jaitley vowed to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation in what he called a budget for the poor. Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017