July 25 Outerwall Inc

* Outerwall enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $52.00 per share in cash

* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion

* Board of directors declares $0.60 quarterly dividend

* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer.

* Transaction, was unanimously approved by Outerwall's board of directors

* Financing for deal is being provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies Finance Llc, Barclays and Credit Suisse

* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer