UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Outerwall Inc
* Outerwall enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $52.00 per share in cash
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion
* Board of directors declares $0.60 quarterly dividend
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer.
* Transaction, was unanimously approved by Outerwall's board of directors
* Financing for deal is being provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies Finance Llc, Barclays and Credit Suisse
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources