July 25 American Financial Group Inc :
* American Financial Group Inc enters into merger agreement
with National Interstate; announces preliminary second quarter
2016 results
* Proposed transaction will not be subject to a financing
condition
* NATL transaction would generate a non-core tax benefit of
approximately $64 million to AFG at time it is consummated
* Q2 net earnings attributable to shareholders will include
a non-core charge of $65 million related to Neon's exited lines
of business
* Sees Q2 2016 core operating earnings per share $1.25 to
$1.30
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees FY 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to
$5.75
* Purchase price to acquire National Interstate shares not
currently owned by Great American will be approximately $320
million
* NATL special committee unanimously approves AFG's offer
price of $32.00 per share and $0.50 per share pre-closing
dividend
