July 25 China Goldcorp Ltd

* China Goldcorp provides corporate update

* Terminated share exchange agreement dated Dec 18, 2013 with, among others, International Explorers & Prospectors and Explorers Alliance

* Says has been advised that it is not meeting NEX and TSXV requirements for distribution

* Says NEX and TSXV have placed company on notice for distribution requirements