July 25 American Campus Communities Inc
* Says increased same store wholly-owned net operating
income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015
* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range
of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share
* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter
2016 financial results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.54
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.36
* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical
occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2
2015
* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range
of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)