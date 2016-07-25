July 26 Brixmor Property Group Inc :

* For three months ended june 30, 2016 and 2015, nareit ffo was $152.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share

* Diluted expectations for 2016

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brixmor property group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Same property noi for three and six months ended june 30, 2016 increased 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 nareit ffo per share - diluted $2.03 - $2.06