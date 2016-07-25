RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Q2 Harvoni sales $ 2.56 billion versus $3.61 billion last year
* Revised full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 Sovaldi sales $ 1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion last year
* Sees Fy Diluted EPS Impact Of Acquisition-Related, restructuring, stock-based compensation expenses and other $1.47 - $1.53
* Fy2016 revenue view $31.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gilead Sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08
* Q2 earnings per share $2.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenue $7.78 billion versus $8.24 billion last year
* Q2 revenue view $7.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees NON-GAAP FY net product sales $29.5 - $30.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr