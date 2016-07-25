RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Deal for $95.0 million
* Deal expected to have no impact on Smith & Wesson's operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending July 31, 2016
* Crimson Trace management team, workforce, its base of operations, will remain in Wilsonville, Oregon after acquisition
* Crimson Trace is being acquired from Crimson Trace Holdings LLC
* Smith & Wesson to acquire Crimson Trace Corporation
* Expect acquisition to be accretive to Smith & Wesson's earnings per share in fiscal 2017
* Purchase price represents an estimated multiple of approximately 5.9x trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDAs of Crimson Trace
* Intend to complete purchase of Crimson Trace with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr