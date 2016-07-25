July 25 Celgene Corp :

* Interim analysis of overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, showed no benefit in revlimid

* Based upon these interim results, Celgene does not currently plan to seek approval for this indication

* Says is also exploring multiple clinical candidates in non-hodgkin lymphomas and T-cell lymphomas

* Celgene and LYSARC provide update on the phase III 'remarc' study of revlimid maintenance treatment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma responding to first-line R-chop therapy

* Remarc achieved primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for patients receiving revlimid