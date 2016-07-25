July 25 Celgene Corp :
* Interim analysis of overall survival, a key secondary
endpoint, showed no benefit in revlimid
* Based upon these interim results, Celgene does not
currently plan to seek approval for this indication
* Says is also exploring multiple clinical candidates in
non-hodgkin lymphomas and T-cell lymphomas
* Celgene and LYSARC provide update on the phase III
'remarc' study of revlimid maintenance treatment in patients
with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma responding to first-line
R-chop therapy
* Remarc achieved primary endpoint of a statistically
significant improvement in progression-free survival for
patients receiving revlimid
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)