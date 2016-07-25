July 25 HealthStream Inc :

* Anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $14 million and $16 million during 2016

* Anticipate 2016 provider solutions segment's revenue to grow 80 to 84 percent as compared to 2015

* HealthStream announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $54.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 12 percent

* Anticipate operating income for 2016 to increase between 10 and 14 percent as compared to 2015

* FY 2016 revenue view $230.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S