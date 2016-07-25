July 25 Noodles & Co :
* Noodles & Company announces management and board changes
and preliminary second quarter results
* Kevin Reddy steps down as chairman of board of directors
and chief executive officer
* Q2 comparable restaurant sales are estimated to have
decreased 0.9% for company-owned restaurants
* Q2 revenue view $125.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue about $121 million
* Dave Boennighausen appointed interim chief executive
officer
* Robert Hartnett appointed chairman of board of directors
* Q2 comparable restaurant sales are estimated to have
decreased 2.1% for franchise restaurants and decreased 1.0%
system-wide
* Company estimates restaurant contribution margin of
approximately 13.5% in Q2
* Board initiated search among both internal and external
candidates to identify candidate to serve as permanent CEO
