July 26 Independent Bank Group Inc

* Independent bank group inc qtrly net interest margin was 3.96% for q2 2016 compared to 4.10% for q2 2015

* Independent bank group reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Independent bank group inc qtrly net interest income was $45.9 million for q2 2016 compared to $37.8 million for q2 2015