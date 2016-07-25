July 26 Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Company forecasts 2016 depreciation, depletion and amortization expense of $12.00 to $14.00 per boe

* Sees 2016 total net production 6.0 - 6.5 mboe/d

* Viper energy partners lp, a subsidiary of diamondback energy, inc., reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and announces accretive acquisition

* Production attributable to viper's mineral interests was 5,380 boe/d for q2 of 2016, up 11% from 4,832 boe/d for q2 of 2015

* During q2 of 2016, company recorded total operating income of $17.0 million and a net loss of $14.0 million