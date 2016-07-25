July 25 German American Bancorp Inc

* German American Bancorp Inc reports record quarterly earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* German American Bancorp Inc says company's allowance for loan losses totaled $15.3 million at June 30, 2016 compared to $15.2 million at March 31, 2016

* During quarter ended June 30, 2016, net interest income totaled $24.7 million representing increase of 32 percent