RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc
* First Interstate Bancsystem Inc reports strong second quarter earnings; announces quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $30.7 million
* Qtrly net interest income, on a FTE basis, decreased $270 thousand, or less than 1.0 pct, to $68.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $99.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr