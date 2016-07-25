July 25 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* First Interstate Bancsystem Inc reports strong second quarter earnings; announces quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $30.7 million

* Qtrly net interest income, on a FTE basis, decreased $270 thousand, or less than 1.0 pct, to $68.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $99.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)