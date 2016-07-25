RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :
* Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10%
* 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63%
* Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share
* OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results
* Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million
* Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26%
* Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million
* Revising its outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr