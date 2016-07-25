July 25 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :

* Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10%

* 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63%

* Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share

* OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results

* Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million

* Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26%

* Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million

* Revising its outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)