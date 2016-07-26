July 25 Kilroy Realty Corp :

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kilroy realty corporation reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.86

* Q2 revenue $160.1 million versus $146.2 million

* Sees Nareit defined FFO per share (diluted) for full year 2016 to $3.36 - $3.44 per share

* Sees 2016 capital recycling to a new estimated 2016 target of approximately $800 million from previous midpoint of $500 million