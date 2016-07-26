BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 25 Trans-Lux Corp :
* Trans-Lux Corporation announces PBGC'S release of lien on its assets and comprehensive credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation