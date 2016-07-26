Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Genmab A/S :
* Daratumumab receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in combination with standard of care regimens for multiple myeloma patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy
* Potential for accelerated review
* Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under exclusive worldwide license
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S