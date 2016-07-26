July 26 B/E Aerospace Inc :

* B/E Aerospace reports second quarter results; revenues up 7%, EPS up 12%; raises both 2016 financial guidance and 2017 outlook

* Raised both its full year guidance for 2016 and its outlook for 2017

* Net earnings per share are expected to be approximately $3.25 per diluted share in 2016

* Bookings during q2 of 2016 were approximately $755 million and book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1 to 1

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue up about 5 percent

* Q2 revenue $753 million versus i/b/e/s view $713.1 million

* Expect to use approximately an additional $75 million for share repurchases, for a total of about $150 million for full year

* Operating margin is expected to be in excess of 18 percent in 2016

* As of June 30, 2016, backlog was approximately $3.3 billion, while awarded but unbooked backlog was approximately $5.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)