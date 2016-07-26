BRIEF-Headwaters Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
July 26 Audiocodes Ltd
* Audiocodes reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue rose 3.2 percent to $35.9 million
* Gaap gross margin was a record of 60.5%, compared to 59.1% in Q2 of 2015
* Niran Baruch promoted to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: