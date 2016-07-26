July 26 Exact Sciences Corp :

* Generated revenues of $21.2 million during Q2 ended June 30, 2016, representing a 161-percent increase from $8.1 million in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Continues to anticipate completing more than 240,000 Cologuard tests during 2016, generating revenue of $90 to $100 million for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

