Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Kkr & Co Lp
* KKR & Co reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.23
* AUM were $131 billion as of June 30, 2016, up 14% compared to June 30, 2015
* Book value was $9.1 billion as of June 30, 2016, or $11.33 per outstanding adjusted unit
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.19
* Monetization activity in private markets and principal activities drove after-tax distributable earnings of $508 million for Q2
* Total segment revenues were $544.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to total segment revenues of $1,247.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015
* On a GAAP basis, fees and other were $576.8 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to $255.9 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes