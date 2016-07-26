July 26 Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR & Co reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.23

* AUM were $131 billion as of June 30, 2016, up 14% compared to June 30, 2015

* Book value was $9.1 billion as of June 30, 2016, or $11.33 per outstanding adjusted unit

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.19

* Monetization activity in private markets and principal activities drove after-tax distributable earnings of $508 million for Q2

* Total segment revenues were $544.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to total segment revenues of $1,247.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015

* On a GAAP basis, fees and other were $576.8 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to $255.9 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S