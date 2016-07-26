BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Everbank Financial Corp
* In advanced negotiations with financial services company regarding a transaction, Everbank would be acquired
* Common stockholders would receive $19.50 per share in cash on being acquired
* Everbank Financial Corp announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $197 million, a decrease of $7 million, or 3 percent, compared to $204 million in Q1 of 2016
* Net interest income was $177 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of $4 million, or 2 percent, compared to prior quarter
* On July 22, 2016, company's board declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, payable on August 22, 2016
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues