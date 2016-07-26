Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Norbord Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Norbord's 2016 regular capital expenditure budget is $75 million
* Norbord reports second quarter 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Company expects to spend $45 million on Inverness project in 2016
* Qtrly sales $447 million versus $365 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $441.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes