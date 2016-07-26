Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 Centene Corp :
* June 30, 2016 managed care membership of 11.4 million, an increase of 6.8 million members, or 148% compared to Q2 of 2015.
* Centene Corp qtrly revenue $10,897 million versus $5,506 million
* Sees 2016 total revenues $39.4 billion to $40.0 billion
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted EPS $2.65 - $3.00
* "health net integration remains on track"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.21, revenue view $39.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 health benefits ratio of 87.0% to 87.5%
* Centene Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98
* Q2 revenue $10.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Health benefits ratio of 86.6% for q2 of 2016, compared to 89.1% in Q2 of 2015
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $4.20 to $4.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes