* June 30, 2016 managed care membership of 11.4 million, an increase of 6.8 million members, or 148% compared to Q2 of 2015.

* Centene Corp qtrly revenue $10,897 million versus $5,506 million

* Sees 2016 total revenues $39.4 billion to $40.0 billion

* Sees 2016 gaap diluted EPS $2.65 - $3.00

* "health net integration remains on track"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.21, revenue view $39.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 health benefits ratio of 87.0% to 87.5%

* Centene Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 revenue $10.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health benefits ratio of 86.6% for q2 of 2016, compared to 89.1% in Q2 of 2015

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $4.20 to $4.55